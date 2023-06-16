Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Joe Alwyn support their co-stars at London play

London, UK - Zendaya officially kicked off the Challengers era as she supported co-star Mike Faist at his latest play - but she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance!

Joe Alwyn (l), Zendaya, and Tom Holland (r) were all spotted at Wednesday's performance of Brokeback Mountain at Soho Place in London. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy, Ethan Miller, & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 26-year-old is back across the pond with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and she paid a special visit to Soho Place to support one of her new co-stars, Mike Faist.

Zendaya attended Wednesday's performance of Brokeback Mountain starring Faist, who plays her husband in the upcoming rom-com. Their other co-star, Josh O'Connor, was there as well, with the trio posing for a photo alongside Lucas Hedges, who stars opposite Faist in the play.

The Euphoria star was then spotted exiting the venue hand-in-hand with Holland as they headed home.

Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, actor Joe Alwyn was also spotted exiting the venue that night. The 32-year-old, who recently split from Taylor Swift after six years together, co-starred with Hedges in the 2018 movie Boy Erased.

As Zendaya showed her support for her Challengers family, she gave the movie another shout-out as she rocked some subtle merch in London the next day.