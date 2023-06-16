Zendaya, Tom Holland, and Joe Alwyn support their co-stars at London play
London, UK - Zendaya officially kicked off the Challengers era as she supported co-star Mike Faist at his latest play - but she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance!
The 26-year-old is back across the pond with her boyfriend, Tom Holland, and she paid a special visit to Soho Place to support one of her new co-stars, Mike Faist.
Zendaya attended Wednesday's performance of Brokeback Mountain starring Faist, who plays her husband in the upcoming rom-com. Their other co-star, Josh O'Connor, was there as well, with the trio posing for a photo alongside Lucas Hedges, who stars opposite Faist in the play.
The Euphoria star was then spotted exiting the venue hand-in-hand with Holland as they headed home.
Per photos obtained by the Daily Mail, actor Joe Alwyn was also spotted exiting the venue that night. The 32-year-old, who recently split from Taylor Swift after six years together, co-starred with Hedges in the 2018 movie Boy Erased.
As Zendaya showed her support for her Challengers family, she gave the movie another shout-out as she rocked some subtle merch in London the next day.
Zendaya promotes Challengers with chic sweatshirt
On Thursday, the Emmy-winning actor was seen sporting a white crewneck sweatshirt with "CHALLENGERS" written on the front, along with three tennis rackets, seemingly representing the characters by herself, Faist, and O'Connor, who are all tennis players.
Z then highlighted the look on her Instagram story on Friday with the caption, "Get into it..." and tagged the movie's official account.
With the press tour now officially underway, it shouldn't be long before fans get their first proper look at the film!
Challengers hits theaters on September 15.
Cover photo: Collage: Jamie McCarthy, Ethan Miller, & Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP