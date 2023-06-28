Tom Holland spills Zendaya romance secrets in new interview

Los Angeles, California - In a new interview, Tom Holland may have accidentally let a major secret slip about his romance with Zendaya !

While speaking with UNILAD on Friday, the 27-year-old recalled once coming to Zendaya's rescue by fixing a broken door in her house.

"I fixed my girlfriend's door once, really early on in our relationship," he said. "I was hanging out at her house, and her door was broken. I was like, 'I'm gonna fix that door for you,' and now we're in love."

As fans gushed over the hilarious quote, others were reminded of a previous comment Tom made back in 2019, where he recounted a suspiciously similar door-fixing endeavor - with one major change to the tale.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Uncharted star told the host that he had once "fixed a friend's door."

With Tom's recent confirmation that the door-fixing occurred "early on" in their relationship, did he just reveal that they've been dating much longer than previously believed?