Disney's D23 conventions kicks off with big news for Star Wars and Avatar fans!

Anaheim, California - Jon Favreau teased a new Star Wars movie titled The Mandalorian & Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal and his sidekick, as Disney’s D23 kicked off with a bang!

Director John Favreau and producer Dave Filoni teased more details about the upcoming Star Wars film The Mandalorian & Grogu at Disney's D23 convention. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The actor and director appeared on stage alongside The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni in front of an estimated 12,000 fans at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, California, for the first day of the extravaganza.



Favreau said the new film – first mentioned in January – is in production, having started filming "a few weeks ago" ahead of its May 2026 debut.

"We are putting Star Wars back on the big screen," Filoni said, while Favreau described it as "an all new adventure following these two characters."

A teaser clip shown to the audience saw the masked bounty hunter, played by Pascal, and baby Yoda touch fingers, while Babu Frik also makes an appearance flying a ship with Grogu.

The announcement came after Pixar's chief creative officer Pete Docter announced The Incredibles 3 was in the works.

He confirmed Brad Bird, the writer and director behind the first two films, has returned for the next adventure from the beloved undercover super-family.