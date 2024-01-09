Is The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda getting his own Star Wars movie?

Los Angeles, California - Fan favorite Baby Yoda will co-star in a new Star Wars movie entitled The Mandalorian & Grogu, Lucasfilm announced Tuesday.

Grogu, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, will hit the big screen for the first time in a new Star Wars movie. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Coming to the big screen, he is.

The film will be directed by Jon Favreau, who created the hit Disney+ streaming show The Mandalorian, in which the character was first introduced.

That series followed mysterious bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), aka The Mandalorian, as he was tasked with delivering an adorable, tiny green creature called Grogu to a sinister client.

Instead, he formed a close bond with the creature – who appeared to be the same alien species as Yoda in the original Star Wars movies, earning him his nickname among fans.

"I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created," said Favreau in a statement. "The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting."

It is not confirmed whether Pascal will reprise his role for The Mandalorian & Grogu, which will begin production later this year.