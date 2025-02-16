Jessica Chastain tackles US-Mexico relations in "incredibly political" new film Dreams

Berlin, Germany - Academy Award-winning actor Jessica Chastain on Saturday said her latest movie , about a Mexican ballet dancer who longs to move to the US, was "undeniably political" as it premiered at the Berlin film festival.

Jessica Chastain poses during a photo call for the film Dreams, presented in the competition at the 75th Berlinale, on February 15, 2025. © STEFANIE LOOS / AFP

Dreams, from Mexican director Michel Franco, follows the story of Fernando (Isaac Hernandez), a young ballet dancer from Mexico City who dreams of international fame.

Fernando believes that his lover Jennifer (Chastain), a wealthy socialite based in San Francisco, will support him in his ambitions and makes the fateful decision to cross into the US without documentation to be with her.

Fernando leaves everything behind, crossing the border in a cramped lorry and narrowly escaping death when he gets dumped on the side of the road on a blisteringly hot day.

Once he has arrived in San Francisco, however, he struggles to find a place in Jennifer's carefully controlled world, and relations between the lovers quickly turn sour.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the premiere of Dreams in Berlin, Chastain said the film "really does delve into the relationship between the United States and Mexico."

The story is "incredibly political, (partly) because of what's happening right now... not just the United States, all over the world," she said.