Zendaya's latest Euphoria promo reignites Sydney Sweeney feud rumors

New York, New York - A new promo clip for the upcoming season of Euphoria has reignited rumors that leading lady Zendaya is feuding with her co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

As fans speculate about a possible feud between Sydney Sweeney (l.) and Zendaya, a Euphoria insider has spilled the tea. © Collage: Kevin Winter & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, HBO Max teased the drama's long-awaited season 3 with a new video that featured Zendaya alongside co-stars Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow as they laughed together behind the scenes.

Sydney was noticeably missing from the girl gang, and the 28-year-old only appeared in a separate solo shot elsewhere in the video.

The exclusion led some fans to speculate that Sydney is indeed on the outs with her female co-stars, but according to a new report from TMZ, there's no drama between the castmates.

A production source told the outlet that the ladies were filmed as they hung out on set while Sydney was busy shooting for the show.

Insiders had alleged last November that Zendaya and her co-stars were not happy with the Anyone But You star over her controversial American Eagle ad, which faced backlash for having apparent undertones promoting white supremacy.