Oscars: Producer Lynette Howell Taylor chosen as new Academy president

Los Angeles, California - The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences elected A Star is Born film producer Lynette Howell Taylor as its new president, the group behind the Oscars said Thursday.

British producer Lynette Howell Taylor attends the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on March 10, 2024. © DAVID SWANSON / AFP

Howell Taylor, who is British and also produced Blue Valentine and The Accountant, becomes the fifth woman chosen to run Hollywood's most elite group of filmmakers.

Academy members vote for the winners of the Oscars each year.

CEO Bill Kramer praised Howell Taylor for "revitalizing our awards work" during her time serving as an Academy governor.

Howell Taylor also produced the 2020 Oscars ceremony, in which Parasite became the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Hollywood's most prestigious award show, the Oscars have seen a recent uptick in interest, with nearly 20 million watching the latest ceremony in March.