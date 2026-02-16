Spirit Awards: Train Dreams and The Secret Agent nab big wins to boost Oscars campaigns

Los Angeles, California - Period drama Train Dreams took home the Spirit Awards win for best feature Sunday, as both it and The Secret Agent gathered momentum ahead of the Academy Awards.

Brazilian cinematographer Adolpho Veloso, producer Marissa McMahon, Australian actor Joel Edgerton, director Clint Bentley, and producer Teddy Schwarzman pose in the press room with the Best Feature award for Train Dreams during the 41st Film Independent Spirit Awards on February 15, 2026. © Chris Delmas / AFP

The Secret Agent notched best international film as its team hopes to win in the same category at the Oscars next month.

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony only celebrates movies made for less than $30 million.

Train Dreams, director Clint Bentley's adaptation of the Denis Johnson novella, follows a railroad worker and the transformation of the American northwest across the 20th century.

The film won three of its four categories, also grabbing wins for best director and best cinematography. The movie's lead, Joel Edgerton, however, did not take home best actor, which went to Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

Train Dreams producer Teddy Schwarzman told AFP the film "is a singular journey, but it hopefully helps bring people together to understand all that life entails: love, friendship, loss, grief, healing and hope."

Train Dreams will compete for best picture at the Oscars, among other honors.