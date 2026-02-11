Brendan Fraser returns in fan-favorite role – with another big star on board!
Los Angeles, California - It's one of the biggest Hollywood fairytales of recent years: the comeback of Brendan Fraser! Now, the Oscar winner will be slipping back into one of his most iconic roles – that of adventurer Richard "Rick" O'Connell. Together with Rachel Weisz, he'll soon be in front of the camera for the fourth part of The Mummy movie series.
The Mummy made Fraser world-famous in 1999, followed by two sequels with The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) – and now it's official: almost 30 years after the first part, there will be another Mummy film!
As reported by Variety, the fourth installment is set to hit theaters in May 2028.
There have been rumors for some time that Fraser and Weisz could play the O'Connell couple again – but the two Hollywood stars are now said to have actually signed their contracts.
Nothing is yet known about the plot of the Universal-produced adventure flick, which is to be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who previously helmed the fifth and sixth installments of the Scream series together.
For Weisz, who, like Fraser, has won an Academy Award, it is her return to the series after her role in the third part was recast. The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor was also unable to build on the success of the first two films.
Brendan Fraser makes a big Hollywood comeback
At the time, Fraser's career was already in a downward spiral. After great fame as an action star, the now 57-year-old starred in a number of flops and was then less and less in demand in Hollywood.
However, his performance in The Whale in 2022 marked his big comeback – crowned by his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at the 2023 Oscars. Since then, the actor has been riding a wave of success.
The fact that he is now returning to the big screen in his signature role is probably only the logical next step in the eyes of his fans!
