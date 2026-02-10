Brad Pitt returns in Oscar-winning role for surprise Tarantino sequel!

Los Angeles, California - No one expected this sequel, but now, there's a surprise trailer! During a Super Bowl LX commercial break, Netflix debuted the first trailer for The Adventures of Cliff Booth – the follow-up movie to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt reprises his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth in the upcoming sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

Of course, Brad Pitt is back as stuntman Cliff Booth – in the eyes of many, his most iconic role of the last 15 years, which also earned him his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020.

But unlike in Tarantino's film, in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, he will not only play the sidekick to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, but even become the protagonist himself.

In the first teaser, Booth can once again be seen in the setting of a Hollywood in transition, with naked women, middle fingers, guns, and swearing people – all of which are censored by neon-colored scribbles throughout the teaser.

Booth also meets Elizabeth Debicki's character, who did not appear in the first part. Timothy Olyphant is back as well, but there is no word yet on a cameo by DiCaprio.