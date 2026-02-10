Brad Pitt returns in Oscar-winning role for surprise Tarantino sequel!
Los Angeles, California - No one expected this sequel, but now, there's a surprise trailer! During a Super Bowl LX commercial break, Netflix debuted the first trailer for The Adventures of Cliff Booth – the follow-up movie to Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Of course, Brad Pitt is back as stuntman Cliff Booth – in the eyes of many, his most iconic role of the last 15 years, which also earned him his first acting Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2020.
But unlike in Tarantino's film, in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, he will not only play the sidekick to Leonardo DiCaprio's Rick Dalton, but even become the protagonist himself.
In the first teaser, Booth can once again be seen in the setting of a Hollywood in transition, with naked women, middle fingers, guns, and swearing people – all of which are censored by neon-colored scribbles throughout the teaser.
Booth also meets Elizabeth Debicki's character, who did not appear in the first part. Timothy Olyphant is back as well, but there is no word yet on a cameo by DiCaprio.
The Adventures of Cliff Booth: David Fincher takes over from Quentin Tarantino
Although Tarantino wrote the screenplay for The Adventures of Cliff Booth, the director's chair was occupied by another legend of the trade – David Fincher, who has already worked with Pitt on the masterpieces Seven and Fight Club.
He also shot The Curious Case of Benjamin Button with Pitt in the leading role.
It was Tarantino himself who handed Fincher the reins while he was looking for his tenth and final project as a director.
Even after the first teaser, not much is known about the content of the film, which is likely to be set in Hollywood in the 1970s.
Predecessor Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ended with Booth and Dalton killing several members of the Manson Family in 1969, thereby preventing the murder of Sharon Tate and co.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Capital Pictures