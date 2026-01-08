Tangled finds its live-action leading stars – who will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider?
Los Angeles, California - Disney has unveiled the leads for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated movie Tangled!
As revealed on Wednesday, the iconic blonde princess will be played by 21-year-old Australian Teagan Croft, who is best known for her role as Raven in the DC series Titans.
She also played the sailor Jessica Watson in the Netflix film True Spirit, which is based on true events.
Milo Manheim, meanwhile, will take on the role of the charming thief and adventurer Flynn Rider alongside her.
The 26-year-old starred as Zed in the Disney Channel movie Zombies and was also seen in the horror film Thanksgiving.
In its announcement post on social media, Disney wrote, "Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Tangled. Coming only to theaters."
"OMGGG WHO ARE THEYYYY," Croft jokingly commented, while Manheim referenced one of the movie's most famous songs as he wrote, "I have seen the light."
Production of the live-action Tangled is set to begin in June
The live-action roles were quite coveted in Hollywood, with model Gigi Hadid (30) telling Vogue last September that she had auditioned to be Rapunzel.
However, Croft ultimately prevailed.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, production is set to begin in June 2026 and will be directed by Australian film director Michael Gracey (50).
Disney has been on a streak of remaking its animated classics as live-action films since the mid-2010s, bringing Cinderella, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, Snow White, and more to the big screen again over the past decade.
Most recently, Disney proved that the model was still hot with the release of a live-action Lilo & Stitch, which grossed more than $1 billion to become the highest-grossing live-action/animated movie in history.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Allstar