Tangled finds its live-action leading stars – who will play Rapunzel and Flynn Rider?

Los Angeles, California - Disney has unveiled the leads for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the beloved animated movie Tangled!

The blonde princess Rapunzel will be played by Teagan Croft (21). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thedisneyprincesses & @disneystudios

As revealed on Wednesday, the iconic blonde princess will be played by 21-year-old Australian Teagan Croft, who is best known for her role as Raven in the DC series Titans.

She also played the sailor Jessica Watson in the Netflix film True Spirit, which is based on true events.

Milo Manheim, meanwhile, will take on the role of the charming thief and adventurer Flynn Rider alongside her.

The 26-year-old starred as Zed in the Disney Channel movie Zombies and was also seen in the horror film Thanksgiving.

In its announcement post on social media, Disney wrote, "Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim are Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the live-action reimagining of Disney's Tangled. Coming only to theaters."

"OMGGG WHO ARE THEYYYY," Croft jokingly commented, while Manheim referenced one of the movie's most famous songs as he wrote, "I have seen the light."