Rachel Zegler breaks silence on brutal Snow White backlash

London, UK - Rachel Zegler doubled down on her outspoken advocacy in a new interview, where she opened up about navigating the brutal wave of online vitriol that emerged after the debut of Disney's live-action Snow White.

The 23-year-old star chatted with i-D for an interview published on Monday, where she shared that she does not regret advocating for the people of Gaza amid Israel's unrelenting assault, despite the personal backlash she received for it.

"My compassion has no boundaries, is really what it is, and my support for one cause does not denounce any others," Zegler said.

"That's always been at the core of who I am as a person. It's the way I was raised."

After the first Snow White trailer debuted, the Y2K star shared an X post thanking fans for their support and wrote in a follow-up post, "and always remember, free palestine."

An article published in March revealed that Disney executives urged Zegler to delete it, but she held firm, and the message remains on her account to this day.

"There are obviously things that are at stake by being outspoken, but nothing is worth innocent lives," she told i-D. "My heart doesn't have a fence around it, and if that is considered my downfall? There are worse things."

Zegler's advocacy for Palestine ignited a bitter right-wing firestorm – one that had also been fueled by Disney's decision to cast a woman of color as Snow White, as well as her past comments calling out the problematic elements in the original 1937 film.

Zegler admitted that she struggled with the vicious reactions, saying, "My f**king psychiatrist has seen me through all of it."