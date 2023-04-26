The Little Mermaid movie drops Halle Bailey's Part of Your World and more!
Burbank, California - The upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid movie is making waves with the music release of Halle Bailey's Part of Your World, enchanting new movie posters, and a new teaser.
Hold onto your fins, everyone! Part of Your World by Grammy Award nominee and actress Halle Bailey has been released on Spotify.
The 23-year-old showcases her pristine vocal abilities and powerful performance as Ariel in the iconic song, which could previously be heard in the movie teaser.
Bailey's incredible talent shines through with this release, serving as a testament to her ability to bring the character to life, proving her cruel critics wrong with ease.
"I literally started crying after the emphasis you put on the word 'free'… girl it gave EVERYTHING it's supposed to give. I'm so proud of you," one fan wrote on Twitter.
The song is currently available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, per ET.
As if the excitement couldn't grow any bigger, Disney has just released mesmerizing portrait posters of the film's characters and a brand-new teaser, giving fans even more to "squawk" over.
Disney unveils stunning posters and new teaser for the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid
It truly seems as if Disney is pulling out all the stops to make this movie a magical masterpiece!
Walt Disney Studios took to Twitter on Wednesday to post dazzling portrait posters of Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Awkwafina as Scuttle.
With the enchanting costumes and vibrant colors, fans are spellbound, making it clear that this movie isn't one to miss.
A new teaser has also been released, featuring breathtaking cinematography and a thrilling glimpse at a few of the main characters.
The Little Mermaid dives into theaters on May 26.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)