The Little Mermaid movie drops Halle Bailey's Part of Your World and more!

Burbank, California - The upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid movie is making waves with the music release of Halle Bailey's Part of Your World, enchanting new movie posters, and a new teaser.

Disney's The Little Mermaid live-action remake releases Part of Your World song by Halle Bailey, stunning movie posters, and thrilling teaser. © Collage: IMAGO / EntertainmentPictures & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Hold onto your fins, everyone! Part of Your World by Grammy Award nominee and actress Halle Bailey has been released on Spotify.

The 23-year-old showcases her pristine vocal abilities and powerful performance as Ariel in the iconic song, which could previously be heard in the movie teaser.



Bailey's incredible talent shines through with this release, serving as a testament to her ability to bring the character to life, proving her cruel critics wrong with ease.



"I literally started crying after the emphasis you put on the word 'free'… girl it gave EVERYTHING it's supposed to give. I'm so proud of you," one fan wrote on Twitter.

The song is currently available to stream on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music, per ET.

As if the excitement couldn't grow any bigger, Disney has just released mesmerizing portrait posters of the film's characters and a brand-new teaser, giving fans even more to "squawk" over.