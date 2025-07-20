CEO in viral Coldplay concert video quits after jumbotron embarrassment

New York, New York - The CEO who became a viral meme after his alleged affair with a co-worker was revealed via jumbotron at a Coldplay concert has resigned from his position.

"Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met," New York-based Astronomer said in a statement shared on LinkedIn, after it previously placed him on leave amid an investigation.

"Andy Byron has tendered his resignation," the firm announced.

During a Coldplay concert in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday, the jumbotron zoomed in on a man and a woman embracing in the stands.

But the canoodling pair appeared shocked and horrified when they spotted themselves on the big screen, with the man ducking out of frame and the woman hiding her face.

"Uh-oh, what? Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy," Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped.

Within hours, the man was identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, who is married, but was sharing a tender moment with the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot.

The video has garnered millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms, as users highlighted everything from the foolishness of having an affair at a Coldplay concert, to the hypocrisy of an HR representative seemingly caught in a workplace relationship.

Philadelphia's Phillie Phanatic also jumped on the trend and recreated the scene for the jumbotron at an MLB game on Friday night.