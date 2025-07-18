Coldplay accidentally uncovers dirty secret after catching couple on Jumbotron
Boston, Massachusetts - What was meant to be a special moment between Coldplay and their fans took a wild turn at a recent concert, as the band seems to have uncovered quite the relationship scandal!
During their show on Wednesday in Boston, lead singer Chris Martin and his bandmates let a camera wander through the crowd, which eventually landed on an unsuspecting couple.
"Oh, look at these two," Martin gushed at first, as a man appeared on the screen holding a woman tightly in his arms.
The two of them cuddled up to each other and beamed – until they realized that the whole stadium could see them!
All of a sudden, the two jerked away from each other, and the woman even put her hands to her face and turned her back to the camera.
Meanwhile, the man moved aside until he disappeared from the view of the spectators.
The crowd around them burst into raucous laughter, while Martin remained confused on the stage.
"Oh, what?" the 38-year-old asked before quipping, "Either having an affair, or they're just very shy!"
Little did Martin know that his joke was actually pretty close to the truth!
Did Coldplay uncover a secret affair?
It didn't take long for the moment to go viral on social media, and shortly afterwards, the first accusations were made.
Internet sleuths discovered that the man in the video was Andy Byron, the CEO of software development company Astronomer, and his employee, Kristin Cabot.
The problem? The two are reportedly married – and not to each other!
The scandal has taken social media by storm, and many argue that the pair deserved what was coming to them.
"There's an employee base that hates both of these people with a passion and they're having the best day of their lives right now," one X user joked.
"Crazy thing had they just played it cool this would have never made it to the internet," another said.
So far, neither Byron nor Cabot has commented publicly on the scandal, and it's still unclear what consequences the whole thing will have for the two of them.
Cover photo: Bildmontage: ETHAN MILLER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Bildmontage: TikTok/Screenshot/instaagraace (2)