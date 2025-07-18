Coldplay accidentally uncovers dirty secret after catching couple on Jumbotron

Boston, Massachusetts - What was meant to be a special moment between Coldplay and their fans took a wild turn at a recent concert, as the band seems to have uncovered quite the relationship scandal!

Chris Martin certainly didn't expect this during his show! © Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During their show on Wednesday in Boston, lead singer Chris Martin and his bandmates let a camera wander through the crowd, which eventually landed on an unsuspecting couple.

"Oh, look at these two," Martin gushed at first, as a man appeared on the screen holding a woman tightly in his arms.

The two of them cuddled up to each other and beamed – until they realized that the whole stadium could see them!

All of a sudden, the two jerked away from each other, and the woman even put her hands to her face and turned her back to the camera.

Meanwhile, the man moved aside until he disappeared from the view of the spectators.

The crowd around them burst into raucous laughter, while Martin remained confused on the stage.

"Oh, what?" the 38-year-old asked before quipping, "Either having an affair, or they're just very shy!"

Little did Martin know that his joke was actually pretty close to the truth!