Starry Grammys gala rocks New Jersey pride to honor Jon Bon Jovi

Los Angeles, California – Bruce Springsteen played a blistering duet with Jon Bon Jovi to honor the latter artist at a pre-Grammy Awards gala on Friday, as superstars including Paul McCartney danced along to a music event heavy on New Jersey pride.

Honoree Jon Bon Jovi (l.) accepted the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year award during the 66th Grammy Awards in LA on Friday, where he rocked out with fellow New Jerseyan Bruce Springsteen (r.). © Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two rock icons had the crowd on its feet for rollicking renditions of Bon Jovi's hit Who Says You Can't Go Home and Springsteen's The Promised Land.

The star-studded gala in Los Angeles is an annual pre-Grammy tradition from MusiCares, the charitable wing of the Recording Academy that raises money to help musicians in need, where Bon Jovi was named the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year. Past honorees include Dolly Parton and Joni Mitchell as well as Springsteen and McCartney.

In accepting the award, Bon Jovi heralded his friend The Boss, including to acknowledge the death of Springsteen's mother earlier this week.

"He wanted to be here tonight for me, and I'm forever grateful to you," Bon Jovi (61) told Springsteen.

Comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan hosted the event, which was brimming with riffs on short shorts and big hair, a look elemental to Bon Jovi's rise in his heady hairband days.

At one point, Gaffigan even donned a teased wig and denim cutoffs, telling the audience: "When most people see Jon or me they see a piece of ass. But that's not fair to Jon or me. There's many more dimensions."

Sporting a sparkling blazer and cowboy hat, nineties rocker Melissa Etheridge harnessed her powerful vocals for a performance of the bluesy Blaze of Glory in honor of the artist she told journalists on the red carpet she has "loved for years."

"Just seeing him and the band, you know for decades, just making music and keeping relevant, keeping singing the songs we love, and just, you know, being cool."

Today's nominees also showed up to honor the idol.