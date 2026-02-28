Singer-songwriter Neil Sedaka has died: "A true rock and roll legend"

Washington DC - Singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka, who had a string of chart-topping hits in the 1960s and 1970s with songs like Laughter in the Rain, has died at age 86, his family said Friday.

Singer and songwriter Neil Sedaka has passed away at age 86. © Robyn Beck / AFP

Over a career spanning six decades, Sedaka scored three No. 1 hits in the US and also wrote chart-topping songs for other artists.

"Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather," Sedaka's family posted on his Facebook page, describing him as a "true rock and roll legend."

No cause of death was given.

Born in New York, Sedaka's musical career began in the late 1950s. One of his first successes was writing Stupid Cupid for one of the era's most popular US female vocalists, Connie Francis.

Sedaka, an accomplished pianist, became a star in his own right in the early 1960s, with pop hits including Breaking Up Is Hard To Do.

His popularity faded in the second half of the 1960s as bands like The Beatles came into fashion, but it revived in the 1970s with easy-listening favorites like Laughter in the Rain and Bad Blood.

Sedaka's Love Will Keep Us Together became a No. 1 hit for the husband-and-wife recording duo Captain & Tennille in 1975.