2026 BRIT Awards: Olivia Dean sweeps as Harry Styles dazzles the stage

Manchester, UK - British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean triumphed Saturday at the BRIT Awards, claiming four prizes at the UK's biggest annual music celebration held for the first time in Manchester, northwest England.

After topping the charts at home and abroad with her monster hit Man I Need and lauded album The Art of Loving, the 26-year-old dominated the star-studded awards ceremony at the city's Co-op Live arena.

Weeks after winning the Best New Artist Grammy, she bagged the evening's most coveted Album Of The Year gong, beating out indie singer Sam Fender, rockers Wolf Alice, pop star Lily Allen, and rapper Dave.

Dean also won Best Artist, Best Pop Act and – alongside Fender – Song of the Year for their single Rein Me In, topping the likes of British stars Raye, Lola Young and Calvin Harris.

"Thank you so much for believing in me when I didn't really believe in myself sometimes," an emotional Dean said as she accepted the best album accolade.

"This album is just about love and loving each other in a world that feels lovelessness right now."

Rising star Young did not leave empty-handed, picking up best breakthrough artist while Wolf Alice snagged group of the year.

"It is a great time in British music and music in general, and I'm just so proud to be a part of it," 25-year-old Messy singer Young said in her acceptance speech.