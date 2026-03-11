Is Britney Spears refusing help after her DUI arrest?
Los Angeles, California - Is Britney Spears refusing to seek help after her shocking DUI arrest?
The If U Seek Amy hitmaker is reportedly "terrified" of getting "any sort of professional help" following her arrest, an insider dished to Star.
The source said that Britney's estranged family "live in fear every day that she's going to wind up dead."
Yet, the Toxic singer, who was arrested on March 4 for reportedly driving under the influence in Southern California, allegedly sees getting help as a "trap."
The tipster shared, "Any attempt to guide her or intervene immediately makes her feel like people are trying to take her freedom away again."
"Everyone is trying to reassure her that no one is looking to lock her into another legal arrangement, they just want to help her get healthy and safe," they added, alluding to Britney's 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie.
Britney Spears' latest mugshot won't be released
Britney reportedly fired her her sobriety coaches weeks before the incident, and the source revealed that Britney "doesn't want them coming back" even after the arrest.
They added, "Britney keeps saying she wants to fix things on her own terms and that she doesn't want to be rescued by anyone."
Meanwhile, TMZ has revealed that the Womanizer artist did a catch a lucky break, as authorities won't reveal Britney's latest mugshot since they only release photos for violent crimes or individuals who are an immediate threat to the public.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia