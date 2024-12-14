Trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs found by retired California cop

Los Angeles, California - A retired California highway patrolman has stumbled into possession of a trove of unreleased Michael Jackson songs – which the world may never have a chance to hear.

Michael Jackson performs before an estimated audience of 60,000 in Brunei on July 16, 1996. © FRANCIS SYLVAIN / AFP

Gregg Musgrove, now a stay-at-home dad, procured the tapes after an associate purchased a storage unit in the city of Van Nuys that contained the recordings, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The unit had once belonged to music producer Bryan Loren – who also worked with artists including Whitney Houston and Sting – but whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

Inside were cassette tapes and digital-audio tapes (DAT) of 12 unreleased tracks Jackson had worked on before releasing his Grammy-nominated Dangerous album in 1991.

Sadly for Jackson's many fans, an attorney hired by Musgrove to contact the Jackson estate was told that the estate owns the copyright on all of the late singer's musical recordings and compositions, so they cannot be released publicly.

The estate later clarified for the Hollywood Reporter that it holds the master recordings of the recently unearthed songs in its vaults, and that "nothing commercial or otherwise can be done with the DAT copies."