Epstein emails reveal disgraced ex-prince Andrew's desperate request: "Can't take any more of this"

London, UK - Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the disgraced former prince, begged sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to clear him of allegations that he was involved in their crimes, according to newly released emails.

Thousands of documents from Epstein’s estate were published by the US House Oversight Committee on Wednesday – including the exchange from March 2011 – months on from when the royal alleged he broke off all contact with the infamous financier.

The late Virginia Giuffre alleged she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times – once at Maxwell’s home in London, once at Epstein’s address in Manhattan, and once on the disgraced financier’s private island, Little St James.

After Andrew asked Epstein how he planned to respond to a press inquiry, Epstein can be seen responding: "Im (sic) not sure how to respond, the only person she didn't have sex with was Elvis."

The former duke also appeared to take the issue up with Maxwell in a separate chain, saying: "Hey there! What's all this? I don't know anything about this! You must SAY so please. This has NOTHING to do with me."

"I can't take any more of this."

Another email chain appeared to show Epstein confirming a photograph of Andrew with Virginia Giuffre was real.

The documents revealed a frantic back-and-forth between King Charles III's younger brother and Epstein as well as Maxwell.

Epstein appeared interested in asking a journalist to investigate "Andrew’s accuser" because Buckingham Palace would "love it," and repeatedly smeared the woman as a "fraud" and "liar."

Andrew’s links to Epstein eventually led to the King dramatically stripping him of his titles, putting an end to his public life.

The move followed the publication of Giuffre’s posthumous memoirs, and the steady drip of Epstein documents published by the US House.