King Charles reacts to brother Andrew's arrest: "The law must take its course"

Britain's King Charles III said Thursday "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct.

London, UK - Britain's King Charles III said Thursday "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

Britain's King Charles III (r.) has issued a rare personally signed statement after the arrest of his brother, the former prince Andrew.
Britain's King Charles III (r.) has issued a rare personally signed statement after the arrest of his brother, the former prince Andrew.  © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he noted, before adding, "let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Cover photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

More on Royals: