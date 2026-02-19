King Charles reacts to brother Andrew's arrest: "The law must take its course"

London, UK - Britain's King Charles III said Thursday "the law must take its course" after police arrested his brother, the former prince Andrew, on suspicion of misconduct when he was a trade envoy.

Britain's King Charles III (r.) has issued a rare personally signed statement after the arrest of his brother, the former prince Andrew. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," Charles said in a rare personally signed statement.

"In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," he noted, before adding, "let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

