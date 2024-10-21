King Charles blasted by Indigenous senator during visit to Australia: "F*** the colony!"

Canberra, Australia - An Indigenous senator in Australia shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to Canberra on Monday, branding him a "genocidalist."

Australian Senator Linda Thorpe, who is Indigenous, slammed King Charles as a "genocidalist" during his visit to Canberra. © Collage: REUTERS

"Give us our land back! Give us what you stole from us!" Senator Linda Thorpe shouted after Charles had delivered the king's speech in Australia's parliament.



"This is not your land, you are not my king," the independent lawmaker said, decrying the genocide of Indigenous Australians by European settlers.

"F*** the colony!" Thorpe added.

Australia was a British colony for more than 100 years, during which time tens of thousands of First Nations people were killed and entire communities displaced and dispossessed.

The country gained de facto independence in 1901, but has never become a fully fledged republic. Charles is still the official head of state.

The royal is on a nine-day trip through Australia and Samoa, the first major foreign tour since his life-changing cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Thorpe is known for her fierce opposition to the monarchy.

When she was sworn into office in 2022, Thorpe raised her right fist as she begrudgingly swore to serve Queen Elisabeth II, who was then Australia's head of state.

"I sovereign, Lidia Thorpe, do solemnly and sincerely swear that I will be faithful and I bear true allegiance to the colonizing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," she said before being rebuked by a Senate official.

In 1999, Australians narrowly voted against removing the queen, amid a row over whether her replacement would be chosen by members of parliament, not the public.