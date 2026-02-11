King Charles breaks silence as Epstein scandal surrounds brother Andrew

London, UK - The latest revelations in the Epstein scandal are putting former Prince Andrew under increasing pressure – and also putting pressure on his brother Charles. Now, the King of England is sending out a signal.

King Charles (r.) wants to help with the police investigation into his brother Andrew. © ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP

Following the latest serious allegations against his brother, King Charles is taking a stand on the abuse scandal surrounding the disgraced former prince for the first time.

As the Daily Mail reported, the 77-year-old wants to support the police in their investigation into Andrew if necessary.

According to the report, the British monarch expressed his "profound concern" about the latest allegations against his brother.

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson emphasized.

In addition, Charles and his wife Camilla's thoughts are with "the victims of any and all forms of abuse."