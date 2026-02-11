King Charles breaks silence as Epstein scandal surrounds brother Andrew
London, UK - The latest revelations in the Epstein scandal are putting former Prince Andrew under increasing pressure – and also putting pressure on his brother Charles. Now, the King of England is sending out a signal.
Following the latest serious allegations against his brother, King Charles is taking a stand on the abuse scandal surrounding the disgraced former prince for the first time.
As the Daily Mail reported, the 77-year-old wants to support the police in their investigation into Andrew if necessary.
According to the report, the British monarch expressed his "profound concern" about the latest allegations against his brother.
"While the specific claims in question are for Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police, we stand ready to support them as you would expect," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson emphasized.
In addition, Charles and his wife Camilla's thoughts are with "the victims of any and all forms of abuse."
King Charles has stripped his brother Andrew of all royal titles
Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband is said to have had close contact with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein for years.
In the past, he was accused of sexually abusing a minor – among other things – which the former prince always denied.
The police are currently investigating further allegations against Andrew, which are also said to have taken place at his former home, Royal Lodge.
The 65-year-old has since had to vacate his residence.
Charles had already stripped his younger brother of all royal titles and honors last year due to the scandal, and since then, he has no longer been allowed to call himself a "prince."
Shortly before the King's statement, Prince William had also spoken out about the scandal involving his uncle, saying he and his wife Kate are "deeply concerned" and that their thoughts, too, remain with the victims.
Cover photo: ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP