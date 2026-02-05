Queen Camilla ignores Epstein questions as scandal shrouds royal family

London, UK - The British royal family can't escape the Epstein scandal: during a recent appearance, Queen Camilla ignored questions about the convicted sex offender.

Queen Camilla ignored repeated questions about Jeffrey Epstein during a recent appearance. © JUSTIN TALLIS / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday, the 78-year-old visited a school in London and was questioned by a reporter about Jeffrey Epstein as she left her car.

"Will the royal family help the Epstein investigation?" the journalist asked.

"Do you have a message for Epstein's victims, Your Majesty?"

As People reports, the wife of King Charles did not respond and went straight into the school building.

Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were also questioned about Epstein a few days ago and left the inquiries similarly unanswered.

The pressure on the royal family comes as a result of the former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who was associated with the sex offender for quite some time.

Police are also currently investigating new allegations against Andrew in connection with Epstein.