Beyoncé sparks more theories about Act III album with new photos

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé flaunted her new bob as the Beyhive debates if her anticipated Act III album is near!

Beyoncé has dropped teasing new snaps on Instagram that has fans theorizing that her Act III will drop soon. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

Hello, hello, baby!

The 44-year-old's Sunday Instagram post confirmed that she did indeed attend the 2026 Super Bowl last week after much speculation.

Bey's dump featured her in an all-brown, suede trench coat and blue jeans, plus a feathery scarf and a matching hat on top of her bold bob.

The Lemonade artist also shared a view of Levi's Stadium, a snap with her hubby Jay-Z, and Bad Bunny's poignant billboard from his Halftime Show.

Yet in Bey's follow-up post, fans started theorizing that the new pics could possibly allude to Act III!

The Grammy-winning artist posed with a phone in the same 'fit, which seemingly suggests a pop album is in the works – or the release of the long-awaited Telephone: Part 2 with Lady Gaga.

One user wrote, "What's going on????? You can tell me," while another fan begged, "Who's on the other line ?!?!?!!!"