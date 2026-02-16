Dua Lipa opens up about challenges in Callum Turner romance: "It never stops being hard"
Los Angeles, California - Dua Lipa alluded to going long-distance with her fiancé, Callum Turner, during her global Radical Optimism tour.
On the English singer's lifestyle platform, Service 95, Dua tapped into her "agony aunt" alter-ego to answer personal questions from fans.
After being asked how she handled "staying connected with loved ones from the other side of the world," the IDGAF artist hinted towards her recent year-long worldwide run.
"It's something I've had to get pretty good at over the years, especially while touring," she confessed.
Dua added, "I'll start by saying this: it does get easier with time, but it never stops being hard, it never stops being hard."
The New Rules artist said that being away from loved ones is "tough," but she further explained, "Yes, relationships do change with distance, but love doesn't.
"If anything, it can feel even stronger when you don't get to see each other all the time."
Dua Lipa touches on past heartbreak
Another anonymous fan asked how she could "lift" her sister's spirit after losing her confidence due to a recent split.
Dua, who dated model Anwar Hadid and chef Isaac Carew before her engagement to Callum, admitted that break-ups "are never easy" and "disorienting."
The 30-year-old said she's known "firsthand" how "horrible watching someone you love get knocked by one."
She advised the fan, "Confidence comes back with time. Invite her into things you know she usually loves (even if she says she won't) and be that gentle push when she needs it."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Gartner