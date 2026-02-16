Dua Lipa opens up about challenges in Callum Turner romance: "It never stops being hard"

Los Angeles, California - Dua Lipa alluded to going long-distance with her fiancé, Callum Turner, during her global Radical Optimism tour .

Dua Lipa (l.) touched on the reality of going long-distance with her fiancé, Callum Turner, on her newsletter, Service 95. © IMAGO / Gartner

On the English singer's lifestyle platform, Service 95, Dua tapped into her "agony aunt" alter-ego to answer personal questions from fans.

After being asked how she handled "staying connected with loved ones from the other side of the world," the IDGAF artist hinted towards her recent year-long worldwide run.

"It's something I've had to get pretty good at over the years, especially while touring," she confessed.

Dua added, "I'll start by saying this: it does get easier with time, but it never stops being hard, it never stops being hard."

The New Rules artist said that being away from loved ones is "tough," but she further explained, "Yes, relationships do change with distance, but love doesn't.

"If anything, it can feel even stronger when you don't get to see each other all the time."