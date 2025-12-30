Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lose another key employee amid Archewell struggles

Los Angeles, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Archewell Foundation is facing another staff shakeup as questions emerge about the future of the philanthropic foundation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation may be in trouble as its staff continues to dwindle. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

It was announced on Monday that James Holt, managing director and long-time employee of the Archewell Foundation, is leaving the company.

Holt confirmed his departure to People and spoke highly of the royal couple.

"From my first project with Prince Harry eight years ago to improve mental health support for soldiers in the British military, to our recent work helping injured children in Gaza, he has consistently challenged me to think bigger about how we can make a difference," he said.

Holt described Meghan as a "kindred spirit" and added that she "finds joy even in difficult moments and connects authentically with people regardless of circumstance."

The reason for his departure is of a personal nature: after five years in Los Angeles, the time is now right for him and his family to return to London.

"When I pass the baton to the team leading Archewell Philanthropies in the coming months, I'll do so with immense pride and optimism for what lies ahead," Holt continued.

Harry and Meghan shared a statement thanking the 42-year-old for his "extraordinary" efforts and announced that Holt would continue to support them by guiding "various humanitarian trips for us overseas through Archewell Philanthropies."

The departure is just the latest to hit Archewell, spurring some questions about what lay ahead for the foundation.