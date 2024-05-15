Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's foundation investigated over unpaid taxes

Montecito, California - After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's Archewell Foundation was declared "delinquent," the ex-royals can finally breathe a sign of relief!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation was declared "delinquent" over unpaid taxes, but the matter has since been resolved. © Kola SULAIMON / AFP

The mix-up was reportedly due to a missing 2022 tax return and associated unpaid costs.

According to NBC News, the documents were sent but never arrived.

As a result, the foundation stopped collecting and spending donations.

However, the problem was quickly resolved, as a spokesperson for the foundation announced in a statement.

"We have diligently investigated the situation and can confirm that The Archewell Foundation remains fully compliant and in good standing," the statement read.

"Due payments were made promptly and in accordance with the IRS's processes and procedures. Furthermore, all necessary paperwork had been filed by the Foundation without error or wrongdoing."

The outstanding payment is said to have been an annual filing fee of $200.

The Archewell Foundation was established in 2020 after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex formally stepped down from their roles as working royals in the UK.