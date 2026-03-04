Did Harry and Meghan send a "secret message" to William and Kate with their trip to Jordan?
London, UK - In addition to the ongoing scandal surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince William and Prince Harry have been at odds for years, but now, could a royal truce be in the cards?
According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Sussexes' most recent trip abroad could have sent a clear message to William and his wife, Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle and her husband recently traveled to Jordan, and although they had already stepped down from their royal duties around six years ago, their local engagements were very reminiscent of a classic royal tour.
Per The Mirror, the couple raised awareness of the Jordanian authorities' humanitarian efforts while in the Middle East, and Seward emphasized that there may have been more to the trip than meets the eye.
"Their trip to the Middle East appears to be part political, part message – and is it a secret message to William and Kate, or a blatant one?' the expert wondered.
"Of course, they [the Sussexes] wouldn't have known what was going to happen [with Andrew] when they planned the trip, but the not-so-secret message is: 'We're here, we can help, we can do this with you' – and that can only work to Harry and Meghan's advantage."
The choice of country could also have been a small sign of peace, as Kate spent a lot of time in Jordan during her childhood.
Can Harry and Meghan reconcile with the royals?
Seward added, "It is very possible there could be a personal royal truce and a reunion in that sense."
However, the expert believes it is rather unlikely that the Sussexes will return as working royals – it's more about reconciliation within the family.
Harry himself has also long wanted peace with his family, which has been struggling with scandals surrounding ex-Prince Andrew in the UK – so the 41-year-old's peace offer comes at the right time.
The dispute between the duke and the royal family began when he moved to the US with Meghan in 2020 and repeatedly made public accusations against his family in the months that followed – including royals allegedly making racist remarks towards the 44-year-old.
Given the current situation, a cautious approach could be a realistic means to a reunion.
However: "Both Meghan and Harry like to do things their own way, so that may always be an issue for his brother."
"William likes to be in control of everything, as we understand, and so does Kate to an extent, but Meghan is not the ideal person for that dynamic," Seward added.
