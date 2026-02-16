Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy courtside date night at NBA All-Star game

Inglewood, California - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoyed an all-star date night as they sat courtside for the NBA 's USA vs. World showdown.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cozied up courtside as the royal couple attended Sunday night's NBA All-Star game at the Inuit Dome in Inglewood. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now reside in Montecito, California, were spotted at Sunday night's NBA All-Star Game at the Inuit Dome.

Both stars kept their looks fairly casual. Meghan opted for a navy sweater with matching pants and black boots, while Harry sported a gray baseball cap, a black button-down, black pants, and green sneakers.

They were far from the only stars to attend the revamped All-Star Game, as Teyana Taylor, Vin Diesel, Ellen Pompeo, and even Barack and Michelle Obama were also spotted at the game.

The pair's night out came on the heels of their Valentine's Day celebration, which Meghan captured on her Instagram page the day before.

The 44-year-old shared a new snap of her husband and their daughter, Lilibet, hugging as the four-year-old held onto a bouquet of red balloons.

"These two + Archie = my forever Valentines," Meghan captioned the post, referring to her and Harry's eldest child, six-year-old son Archie.