Prince Harry reveals the tattoo he almost got to "symbolize my sense of freedom"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Prince Harry revealed that he had once considered getting a tattoo on his foot while taking a trip to Vegas in 2012. He wanted it to "symbolize" his sense of freedom.

The Duke of Sussex made the revelation in his 2023 book Spare, which chronicled his life as the son of then-Prince Charles, as well as his eventual split from the royal family.

Harry revealed all sorts of juicy gossip, ranging from the loss of his mother to his service in the military to his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Notably, he revealed that in 2012, he almost got himself a foot tattoo while on a trip to Las Vegas with his friends.

According to the prince, he and his friends got seriously drunk, and he decided that it was a good idea to get a tattoo as a way to commemorate their trip.

His plan was apparently to get a tattoo of Botswana, which he has on many occasions referred to as his "second home," inked onto his foot.

"I need something to commemorate this trip," he wrote in Spare. "Something to symbolize my sense of freedom, my sense of carpe diem."

Harry revealed that when he went and told his friends about his plans, they declared "absolutely not" and promised to stop him from doing such a thing.

"They promised to hold me down, knock me out, whatever it took. A tattoo is permanent; it's forever!" he revealed. "Their arguments and threats are one of my last clear memories from that evening. I gave in."