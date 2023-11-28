Has the royal who made racist remarks about Harry and Meghan's baby been revealed?

The Hague, Netherlands - The Dutch version of a new book about the British Royal Family has been withdrawn amid reports it accidentally revealed which royal commented about the skin color of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's baby.

The Dutch version of a new book about the British Royal Family accidentally included the identity of the royal who made racist remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first child. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Publisher Xander said in a statement it was "temporarily withdrawing the book Eindstrijd by Omid Scobie from sale."



"An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified," the publisher added.

According to reports in the British media, the book inadvertently named the royal at the center of a racism row that further widened the split between Harry, Meghan, and the rest of the family.

In 2021, Meghan, who has a black mother and a white father, told Oprah Winfrey that a member of the family asked how dark their unborn first child's skin would be.

Then Prince Charles, now the king, dismissed claims that he was the royal involved. His son William told reporters: "We are very much not a racist family."

Harry himself said he did not view the comment as "racist" but rather a case of "unconscious bias."

But the revelations were described as a "bombshell" that pitched the royal family into a major crisis.