UK tabloids sued by Prince Harry defend their information gathering in court

London, UK - Two UK tabloids accused of phone hacking and other "unlawful information gathering" against Prince Harry and six high-profile figures insisted Tuesday they had relied on "legitimate" sources for their stories.

Prince Harry and other high-profile figures have accused Associated Newspapers Ltd of "unlawful information gathering" practices. © REUTERS

On the second day of an anticipated nine-week High Court trial, Associated Newspapers Ltd – the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday – began mounting its defense to alleged privacy breaches.

It rejects claims by Harry, pop icon Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and four other well-known figures that it illegally intercepted voicemail messages, listened in on phone calls, and deceptively obtained private information.

The prince, who sat in court on Monday and Tuesday, may now take the stand to give evidence as early as Wednesday.

The seven claimants accuse ANL of paying private investigators implicated in other phone-hacking lawsuits for some of the unlawful information used to generate dozens of stories.

The accusations cover a period from at least 1993 to 2018 in some instances.

But Antony White, representing ANL, said the trial will show that it has "provided an explanation through a long series of witnesses of the sourcing by its journalists of the 50-plus articles" concerned.

"Overall, it provides a compelling account of a pattern of legitimate sourcing of articles," he added.

White added that the claims would have required wholesale lying by reporters and others at the newspapers.

"The inherent improbability that such a large number of journalists would do that should be borne in mind," White argued.

The allegations around payments to private investigators were "clutching at straws in the wind", he added.