Prince Harry says tabloids made Meghan Markle's life "absolute misery" in emotional testimony

London, UK - An emotional Prince Harry on Wednesday blasted the publisher of two UK newspapers, accusing them of making his wife Meghan 's life "an absolute misery" as he finished testifying at London's High Court.

Prince Harry (r.) testified on Wednesday that the UK tabloids had made his wife Meghan Markle's life "an absolute misery." © Collage: Kola SULAIMON / AFP & REUTERS

Holding back tears, the prince said pursuing the years-long joint legal action against Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, had been "a horrible experience".

He and six others, including pop icon Elton John, accuse the two tabloids of privacy invasions and unlawful information gathering, in the prince's last active legal case in his long-running crusade against some UK media.

"Having to sit here and go through this all over again and have them in their own defense claim that I don't have any right to any privacy is disgusting," Harry said as he concluded several hours in the witness box.

"It's a horrible experience, and the worst of it is that by sitting up here and taking a stand against them, like they have done through this litigation they continue to come after me. They've made my wife's life an absolute misery."

Harry (41) in court on the third day of the highly anticipated nine-week trial, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated eventually to California with Meghan amid a bitter family rift.

But the couple, who have two children, have long complained about media intrusion and Meghan's treatment by Britain's newspapers after years of negative stories about her.