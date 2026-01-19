Prince Harry's lawyer slams "systematic" wrongdoing by UK newspaper group as trial opens

London, UK - A UK newspaper group accused of phone hacking and hiring private investigators "knew they had skeletons in their closet," a lawyer for Prince Harry said Monday as the trial opened in his joint High Court claim.

Prince Harry arrives to attend the start of the nine-week trial lawsuit against Associated Newspapers at the High Court in London on January 19, 2026. © REUTERS

Harry, who returned to London to sit in court for the opening proceedings, is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail and The Mail on Sunday, over alleged illegal information gathering.

The last unresolved case brought by the royal against several UK newspaper publishers, it involves six other high-profile figures, including pop icon Elton John and his husband David Furnish, and actors Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost.

They claim the tabloids illegally intercepted voicemail messages, listened into phone calls, and deceptively obtained private information like phone bills and medical records from at least 1993 to, in some instances, 2018.

They allege ANL used private investigators implicated in other phone hacking lawsuits for the "unlawful information gathering acts" to feed the papers' stories.

ANL has consistently denied the claims, calling them "lurid" and "preposterous."

"We will demonstrate that far from being preposterous, there was clear and systematic use of unlawful gathering of information at both the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday," the claimants' lawyer David Sherborne said in his opening statement.

He added ANL "knew they had skeletons in their closet" and that its "emphatic denials were not true" given the wrongdoing "involved journalists from both the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday and every significant editorial desk."