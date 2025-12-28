Princess Charlotte steals the spotlight on royal family's Christmas walk

London, UK - Princess Charlotte stole the show during the royal family's annual Christmas walk – and also honored her mother along the way!

Princess Charlotte took part in the annual Christmas walk with her family. © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The little princess was in a good mood during the holiday walk on Thursday and took plenty of time for her fans.

As Page Six reported, the ten-year-old posed for several selfies with onlookers.

She also shook hands with many people, while her father, Prince William, and her two brothers walked several feet ahead.

The 43-year-old heir to the throne even shouted at his daughter to walk a little faster, but Charlotte refused to be rushed and happily continued to pose for photos!

Fans quickly gushed over how much Charlotte resembles her mom, Kate Middleton, and even her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Her outfit, featuring a beige button-down coat, was particularly reminiscent of the 43-year-old Princess of Wales' style.