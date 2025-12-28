Princess Charlotte steals the spotlight on royal family's Christmas walk

10-year-old Princess Charlotte stole the show during the royal family's annual Christmas walk – and also honored her mother along the way!

By Janina Rößler

London, UK - Princess Charlotte stole the show during the royal family's annual Christmas walk – and also honored her mother along the way!

Princess Charlotte took part in the annual Christmas walk with her family.
Princess Charlotte took part in the annual Christmas walk with her family.  © HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

The little princess was in a good mood during the holiday walk on Thursday and took plenty of time for her fans.

As Page Six reported, the ten-year-old posed for several selfies with onlookers.

She also shook hands with many people, while her father, Prince William, and her two brothers walked several feet ahead.

Britney Spears enjoys Christmas reunion with son Jayden after estrangement
Britney Spears Britney Spears enjoys Christmas reunion with son Jayden after estrangement

The 43-year-old heir to the throne even shouted at his daughter to walk a little faster, but Charlotte refused to be rushed and happily continued to pose for photos!

Fans quickly gushed over how much Charlotte resembles her mom, Kate Middleton, and even her late grandmother, Princess Diana.

Her outfit, featuring a beige button-down coat, was particularly reminiscent of the 43-year-old Princess of Wales' style.

Princess Charlotte honors her mom with her Christmas ensemble

Charlotte's look bore a striking resemblance to the outfit that Kate wore almost 15 years ago for her first royal appearance after her engagement to William.

In February 2011, Kate visited a lifeboat station in Wales, elegantly dressed in a beige bespoke coat by Catherine Walker.

Princess Charlotte's (r.) Christmas ensemble bore a striking resemblance to Kate Middleton's 2011 look.
Princess Charlotte's (r.) Christmas ensemble bore a striking resemblance to Kate Middleton's 2011 look.  © Collage: IMAGO / WENN & i Images

Charlotte's coat was also designed by Walker – a sweet homage to her mom's iconic fashion!

Cover photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

More on Royals: