Princess Charlotte steals the spotlight on royal family's Christmas walk
London, UK - Princess Charlotte stole the show during the royal family's annual Christmas walk – and also honored her mother along the way!
The little princess was in a good mood during the holiday walk on Thursday and took plenty of time for her fans.
As Page Six reported, the ten-year-old posed for several selfies with onlookers.
She also shook hands with many people, while her father, Prince William, and her two brothers walked several feet ahead.
The 43-year-old heir to the throne even shouted at his daughter to walk a little faster, but Charlotte refused to be rushed and happily continued to pose for photos!
Fans quickly gushed over how much Charlotte resembles her mom, Kate Middleton, and even her late grandmother, Princess Diana.
Her outfit, featuring a beige button-down coat, was particularly reminiscent of the 43-year-old Princess of Wales' style.
Princess Charlotte honors her mom with her Christmas ensemble
Charlotte's look bore a striking resemblance to the outfit that Kate wore almost 15 years ago for her first royal appearance after her engagement to William.
In February 2011, Kate visited a lifeboat station in Wales, elegantly dressed in a beige bespoke coat by Catherine Walker.
Charlotte's coat was also designed by Walker – a sweet homage to her mom's iconic fashion!
Cover photo: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP