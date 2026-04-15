Bonjour! The White Lotus begins filming as season 4 details are revealed

Los Angeles, California - The highly anticipated fourth season of The White Lotus has begun filming on the French Riviera, HBO announced Wednesday, with a cast that includes Helena Bonham Carter and Steve Coogan.

The White Lotus season 4, which will be set in France, features Helena Bonham Carter (l.) and Steve Coogan among its ensemble. © Collage: Leon Bennett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & VALERIE MACON / AFP

The black comedy, which explores the comings and goings of guests and staff at a different luxury hotel every season, will have the Cannes Film Festival as its backdrop for its fourth iteration.

The Emmy-winning creation by Mike White is being shot in Cannes, St. Tropez, and Monaco.

Although some scenes will be filmed in Paris, "the story will remain along the Côte d'Azur," HBO said.

The network also revealed the real-life luxury spot Airelles Château de la Messardière will be transformed into the White Lotus du Cap, while the Hôtel Martinez will serve as the fictional White Lotus Cannes.

Alongside Bonham Carter (Harry Potter, The Crown) and British comedian Coogan, the series will also star France's Vincent Cassel (Black Swan, Ocean's Twelve) and Heather Graham (Boogie Nights and Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me).

Previous seasons of The White Lotus were filmed in Hawaii, Italy, and Thailand, and featured stars such as Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Aubrey Plaza, and Walton Goggins.