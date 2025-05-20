Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut earns mixed reviews after Cannes premiere
Cannes, France - Scarlett Johansson faced some tough initial reviews for her debut film as a director after it premiered in front of a VIP-packed crowd at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday.
Actors heading behind the camera is something of a trend in Cannes this year, with Twilight star Kristen Stewart and British actor Harris Dickinson also showcasing their first feature films.
Johansson appears to have found the transition more difficult than her contemporaries, with several critics' views on Eleanor the Great likely to make difficult reading for one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.
Film bible Variety called it "an unconvincing crowd-pleaser," The Hollywood Reporter said it was "wobbly," and Britain's Guardian newspaper critic called it "frankly odd" in a two-star review.
Screen was more positive, however, saying online "streamers should come calling," while The Times in London said it had "the jackpot combination of being tear-inducing and laugh-out-loud funny."
Lead actor June Squibb (95) won almost universal praise for her turn as a grief-stricken retiree who moves to New York and adopts the personal story of her deceased best friend who survived the Holocaust.
"It's a film about many things: it's about friendship, it's about grief, it's about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days," Johansson said after the premiere.
Scarlet Johansson is the latest actor of many to try out directing
Johansson's movie is in the running for prizes in the Certain Regard secondary section at Cannes for up-and-coming directors, which also includes Stewart's and Dickinson's films this year.
Actors generally have a spotty record when it comes to directing, with Oscar-winning Clint Eastwood one of a small band to have succeeded when calling the shots on set.
Greta Gerwig, who broke through as an actor before hitting the directorial big time with 2023 hit Barbie, has also clocked up a string of hits.
Australian screen great Nicole Kidman lamented on Sunday how the number of women directing major box office successes is still "incredibly low."
Stewart might be one to watch for the future, judging by the rapturous reception to her debut, The Chronology of Water, a searing examination of child sex abuse.
"I can't wait to make 10 more movies," she said.
Rolling Stone magazine said the 35-year-old has "accomplished what she set out to do, with honors."
