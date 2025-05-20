Scarlett Johansson's directorial debut earns mixed reviews after Cannes premiere

Cannes, France - Scarlett Johansson faced some tough initial reviews for her debut film as a director after it premiered in front of a VIP-packed crowd at the Cannes film festival on Tuesday.

US actor and director Scarlett Johansson arrives for the screening of the film "Eleanor the Great" at the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Tuesday. © Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

Actors heading behind the camera is something of a trend in Cannes this year, with Twilight star Kristen Stewart and British actor Harris Dickinson also showcasing their first feature films.

Johansson appears to have found the transition more difficult than her contemporaries, with several critics' views on Eleanor the Great likely to make difficult reading for one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

Film bible Variety called it "an unconvincing crowd-pleaser," The Hollywood Reporter said it was "wobbly," and Britain's Guardian newspaper critic called it "frankly odd" in a two-star review.

Screen was more positive, however, saying online "streamers should come calling," while The Times in London said it had "the jackpot combination of being tear-inducing and laugh-out-loud funny."

Lead actor June Squibb (95) won almost universal praise for her turn as a grief-stricken retiree who moves to New York and adopts the personal story of her deceased best friend who survived the Holocaust.

"It's a film about many things: it's about friendship, it's about grief, it's about forgiveness. And I think those are all themes that we can use a lot more of these days," Johansson said after the premiere.