White Lotus season 3: Best TV shows to binge after the finale

It's checkout time at the White Lotus, and if you're already craving more binge-worthy TV after season 3, these series are ready to fill the void.

By Kelly Christ

It's checkout time at the White Lotus once again, and if you're already craving more binge-worthy TV after season 3, these series are ready to fill the void.

It's checkout time at the White Lotus, and if you're already craving more binge-worthy TV after season 3, these series are ready to fill the void. © IMAGO / Avalon.red The latest entry of Mike White's hit anthology series transported viewers to Thailand, where a group of gal pals, a troubled southern family, and a secret-plagued couple have arrived for a stay at the White Lotus. Incorporating themes of Eastern spirituality, privilege, and identity, the latest season offers a fresh and unflinching look into the guests' relationship dynamics. With such an eclectic ensemble, there are plenty of juicy storylines for viewers to latch onto. Elon Musk Musk sued over "illegal" DOGE social security cuts Find your next Sunday night obsession with TAG24's TV recommendations for fans of The White Lotus!

Nine Perfect Strangers

Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, a guru at a California health and wellness resort where nine guests have arrived for a 10-day retreat. © IMAGO / Picturelux If you're all-in on the wellness resort aspect of White Lotus, Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers is a must-watch. The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, stars Nicole Kidman as Masha, a guru at a California health and wellness resort where nine guests have arrived for a 10-day retreat. Promising total transformation, the trip soon exposes the hidden secrets of each guest as Masha's unconventional methods take hold. Celebrities Blake Lively's eyebrow-raising admission sparks backlash amid legal drama Nine Perfect Strangers is now streaming on Hulu.

Southern Charm

Now in its tenth season, Southern Charm explores the social scene of the modern-day Southern aristocracy in Charleston. © Michelle Watt / Bravo Okay, hear us out! While a reality series may be a bit of a departure from White Lotus, Bravo's Southern Charm actually has a significant connection to season 3. As The White Lotus cast members have revealed, Mike White asked the actors playing the Ratliff family to watch Southern Charm, per People. Jason Isaacs, who plays the Ratliff patriarch Timothy, admitted he took inspiration from Thomas Ravenel, the Charleston politician who appears in the first five seasons of Southern Charm. Now in its tenth season, the Bravo series explores the social scene of the modern-day Southern aristocracy in Charleston. For fans of White Lotus, the early seasons are the perfect guilty pleasure to dive into if you couldn't get enough of the Ratliff family's jaw-dropping drama. Southern Charm is available to stream on Peacock.

Class of '07

Class of '07 takes a similarly witty and biting approach to adult female friendship as a tidal wave sends a group of former classmates into survival mode at their 10-year high school reunion. © IMAGO / Everett Collection For fans who were obsessed with Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie in season 3 of White Lotus, look no further than Class of '07 for your next binge-watch. This apocalyptic comedy takes a similarly witty and biting approach to adult female friendship as a tidal wave sends a group of former classmates into survival mode at their 10-year high school reunion. Diving into the complexities of friendship dynamics and the lingering impact of a shared past, Class of '07 is an utterly unique and whip-smart comedy for viewers missing The White Lotus after the end of season 3. Class of '07 can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters follows five sisters living in Ireland after one of their husbands dies unexpectedly. © Apple Matching The White Lotus' blend of thriller and dark comedy, Bad Sisters follows five siblings living in Ireland. When one of the sisters' abusive husband suddenly dies, all eyes turn to the women. The show takes on two timelines, exploring what happened before his death as well as the present day, when an insurance agent sets out to prove that the sisters were involved in his death. Bad Sisters is now streaming on Apple TV+.