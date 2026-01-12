What happened to Eleven? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her "hot take" on that ending

Los Angeles, California - Ever since the series finale of Stranger Things debuted, fans have been debating about the elusive ending for its main character, Eleven. Now, actor Sadie Sink has spilled her "hot take" on the storyline!

Sadie Sink made her debut as Max on Stranger Things during the show's second season. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

While on The Tonight Show last week, the 23-year-old – who played Max Mayfield on the hit show – spoke candidly about what she thinks really happened to Eleven.

"I think she's dead, I don't know," Sadie told host Jimmy Fallon.

She explained that she does believe Eleven ultimately sacrificed herself to destroy the Upside Down once and for all.

The show did leave it a bit open-ended, as the character of Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard) goes on to explain that he believes Eleven survived and went off to live on her own to protect the party.

Sadie said she thinks Mike's tale is a "coping thing," adding that "it's just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood."

While she knows this may be a "hot take" for fans who prefer to believe in a happy ending for Eleven, she thinks it's the "stronger" interpretation.

However, it seems even the Stranger Things cast is divided on what really happened to Millie Bobby Brown's character, as actor Gaten Matarazzo has also shared his differing opinion on the ending.