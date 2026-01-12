What happened to Eleven? Stranger Things star Sadie Sink reveals her "hot take" on that ending
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the final season of Stranger Things!
Los Angeles, California - Ever since the series finale of Stranger Things debuted, fans have been debating about the elusive ending for its main character, Eleven. Now, actor Sadie Sink has spilled her "hot take" on the storyline!
While on The Tonight Show last week, the 23-year-old – who played Max Mayfield on the hit show – spoke candidly about what she thinks really happened to Eleven.
"I think she's dead, I don't know," Sadie told host Jimmy Fallon.
She explained that she does believe Eleven ultimately sacrificed herself to destroy the Upside Down once and for all.
The show did leave it a bit open-ended, as the character of Mike (played by Finn Wolfhard) goes on to explain that he believes Eleven survived and went off to live on her own to protect the party.
Sadie said she thinks Mike's tale is a "coping thing," adding that "it's just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood."
While she knows this may be a "hot take" for fans who prefer to believe in a happy ending for Eleven, she thinks it's the "stronger" interpretation.
However, it seems even the Stranger Things cast is divided on what really happened to Millie Bobby Brown's character, as actor Gaten Matarazzo has also shared his differing opinion on the ending.
Stranger Things stars are divided on Eleven's mysterious ending
Speaking with Deadline, the 23-year-old said that he likes the ambiguity of the ending.
"The audience can kind of leave it up to interpretation for them, whatever works for them as to Eleven's whereabouts, as to whether she's alive or not, whatever makes you feel better about the show is fully okay for you to do," Gaten, who played Dustin Henderson on the show, said.
Seemingly agreeing with Gaten were Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer.
The brothers told Tudum that what actually happened to Eleven was less important than how the character dealt with the loss.
"She lives on in their hearts, whether that's real or not," they said.
For Hawkins' story, it meant that Eleven had to disappear – whether it was for good or not is up to the audience.
Cover photo: Collage: FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP & DANIEL BOCZARSKI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP