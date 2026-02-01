Heated Rivalry: Book recommendations for fans of the hit TV show

If Heated Rivalry has left you with a seemingly insatiable void for more enemies-to-loves romances or swoon-worthy hockey players, TAG24's got you covered!

By Kelly Christ

Heated Rivalry is based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Reid. © Courtesy of HBO Max/Crave The TV adaptation of Rachel Reid's novel of the same name has taken the world by storm since it first debuted last fall. The story follows two rival hockey players – Canadian Shane Hollander and Russian Ilya Rozanov – who spark up a secret romance. But with only six episodes, Heated Rivalry has left fans desperately wanting more. If this is the case for you, fear not – TAG24 has rounded up the best books for fans of Heated Rivalry to dive into as they await season 2.

Game Changer by Rachel Reid

A seventh novel in the Game Changers series, Unrivaled, is set to debut this fall. © Screenshot/Instagram/@peacelovebooksxo It's the most obvious recommendation, and the one that surely can't be overlooked: Game Changer by Rachel Reid. This is indeed the novel that started it all, as Heated Rivalry is based on the second novel in the Game Changers series, which kicked off in 2018. The first installment does play into the TV adaptation, as it centers around hockey player Scott Hunter and his barista love Kip Grady. The two are introduced in episode 3 of the show, which briefly shifts the narrative focus to Scott and Kip. If you fell head over heels for these two, you won't want to miss Game Changer! But if that still isn't enough, there are six total books in the series, with another – Unrivaled – coming out later this year.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

Hannah Grace's Icebreaker follows the unexpected romance between a figure skater and a hockey player at the same college. © Screenshots/Instagram/@bilkandbooks Joining the ranks of today's most popular hockey romances is Icebreaker by Hannah Grace. The story follows an ambitious figure skater named Anastasia Allen, who finds herself forced to share a rink with her college's hockey team – and its charming captain, Nate Hawkins. Bringing in the fan-favorite "grumpy x sunshine" and enemies-to-lovers tropes, Anastasia and Nate's unlikely connection soon grows when she finds herself in need of a skating partner. Could this unexpected spark heat up the ice? You'll have to read to find out!

Him by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy

Him was first published in 2015. © Screenshot/Instagram/@anemonebook Him by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy is the ultimate can't-miss read for Heated Rivalry fans. This spicy romance follows two hockey players, Jamie and Wesley – once close friends, but ever since one drunken night as teenagers, things haven't been the same. Now in college, the pair are forced to confront their complicated past – and lingering feelings – as they work together as coaches at the very same hockey camp. Will their past be left behind, or will old feelings spark new flames?

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston

Red, White, and Royal Blue by Casey McQuiston was adapted as a movie for Prime Video. © Screenshot/Instagram/@authormakennacleaver If you were more about the romance than the hockey in Heated Rivalry, Red, White, and Royal Blue might be the best read for you. This TikTok-viral romance similarly features some enemies-to-lovers vibes as English Prince Henry and America's first son Alex are forced to play up their "friendship" to the press after a very public spat at a royal wedding. But the pair's PR friendship winds up becoming something more real than either could have expected – something that may even be a little more than a friendship. And after you read it, there's already a movie adaptation to enjoy – and an upcoming sequel to eagerly await!

