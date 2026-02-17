Anderson Cooper announces exit from 60 Minutes amid CBS News shakeup

New York, New York - Award-winning journalist Anderson Cooper recently announced that he will not be returning as a correspondent for 60 Minutes as the shows parent network CBS News continues to deal with internal drama.

According to The New York Times, Cooper shared a statement on Monday evening, praising his time with the show as "one of the great honors of my career" as he has gotten to tell "amazing stories" while working alongside some of the best in the industry.

"For nearly twenty years, I've been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me," Cooper added.

Cooper has been a correspondent for the show since its 2006-2007 season as part of a deal between CBS News and CNN.

He will continue working with CNN, where he hosts his own show, a weekly news magazine, and a podcast.

In a statement, CBS News said they were "grateful" to Cooper for "dedicating so much of his life to this broadcast," adding that "60 Minutes will be here if he ever wants to return."

