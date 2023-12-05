Elon Musk and X defend response to Dublin riot fueled by far-right users

Dublin, Ireland - Social media giant X , formerly known as Twitter, has defended its response to recent rioting in Dublin that was in part fuelled by far-right users of the platform .

Elon Musk and X defended the platform's response to recent rioting in Dublin after they were accused of ignoring "their own community standards." © Collage: Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Peter MURPHY / AFP

X described as "inaccurate" claims by Ireland's justice minister Helen McEntee that it did not engage with Irish police during the November 23 unrest.



The violence, which saw police cars and public transport vehicles set on fire and shops looted, was the worst seen in Dublin for decades.

In a statement to the Irish parliament last week, McEntee said that while some social media companies like TikTok and Meta engaged with police and took down posts, others did not.

McEntee said that X "didn't engage. They did not fulfill their own community standards."

The platform described McEntee's claims as "inaccurate."

"We have proactively taken action on more than 1,230 pieces of content under our rules relating to the riots," it said late on Monday. "The [Irish police] did not make any formal requests to us until late Monday 27th November. We responded promptly.

"The only appeal we have received from the (Irish police) relating to the enforcement of our rules is for a single post," said X, adding that it hopes McEntee "will clarify her remarks."