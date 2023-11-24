Ireland faces worst civil unrest in decades as violence rages in Dublin

Dublin, Ireland - Dublin faced a violent night of torched vehicles and shop looting after a brutal knife attack outside of a school. Police said Friday that the city now faces an "extraordinary" level of unrest unseen in decades.

A Dublin roadway burns as flames rise from a car and a bus set alight by rioters on Thursday. © Peter MURPHY / AFP

The violence started when a group broke through a police cordon Thursday in the area where three young children and a woman who was caring for them were injured in a knife attack.

Groups went on to torch busses and trolleys as well as loot shops along one of Dublin's most famous thoroughfares, O'Connell Street.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told a press conference in the Irish capital on Friday that multiple Irish police officers were injured in a running battle with the group that stormed the crime scene in Dublin on Thursday night.

He said that one officer received a serious injury, with "numerous other members injured" as missiles were thrown at them.

"What we saw last night was an extraordinary outbreak of violence," Harris said. "These are scenes that we have not seen in decades."

Harris said that "all lines of inquiry" are open to determine the motive for the knife attack.

Harris said that 34 people were arrested after "huge destruction" by the "riotous mob" with 13 shops significantly damaged or subjected to looting.

A police cordon was set up around the Irish parliament building, Leinster House, late on Thursday night amid concerns that the violence could spread.