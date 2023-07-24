Twitter website officially replaces bird logo with X

San Francisco, California - Twitter launched its new logo on Monday, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the company moves toward rebranding as X.

A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on July 23, 2023. © REUTERS

The social media network's website showed the company's new logo, but its URL was still showing as twitter.com and the blue "Tweet" button was visible. Some users saw a blue version of the X logo, suggesting the rollout was not yet finalized.



Owner Elon Musk and the company's CEO had revealed the new logo Sunday, saying the company would be renamed X and move later into payments, banking, and commerce.

Founded in 2006, Twitter takes its name from the sound of birds chattering, and it has used avian branding since its early days, when the company bought a stock symbol of a light blue bird for $15, according to the design website Creative Bloq.

Tweeting a picture of the company's new logo Sunday night, Twitter chief executive Linda Yaccarino said, "X is here! Let's do this."

Also late Sunday, Musk changed his profile picture to the company's new logo, which he described as "minimalist art deco," and updated his Twitter bio to "X.com," which now redirects to twitter.com.

He also tweeted that under the site's new identity, a post would be called "an X."