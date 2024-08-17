X shutters operations in Brazil after bitter legal battle over disinformation

São Paulo, Brazil - Social media platform X , formerly Twitter, will shutter its local operations in Brazil following a bitter legal tussle over the platform's rights and responsibilities, owner Elon Musk said on Saturday.

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has been spearheading the battle against X's spread of disinformation. © Evaristo SA / AFP

The service will remain available to Brazilian users.



The closure was the apparent culmination of an ongoing legal battle between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who has said he is trying to fight the spread of dangerous disinformation online.

A post Saturday from X's Global Government Affairs department said Moraes had "threatened our legal representative in Brazil with arrest if we do not comply with his censorship orders."

It said the office closure was necessary "to protect the safety of our staff," adding, "the responsibility lies solely with Alexandre de Moraes."

Moraes previously had ordered the suspension of several Twitter accounts suspected of spreading disinformation, including those of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro, who tried to discredit the voting system in the 2022 presidential election, which he lost.

"Freedom of expression doesn't mean freedom of aggression," Moraes has said. "It doesn't mean the freedom to defend tyranny."

Moraes has spearheaded the battle against disinformation in South America's largest nation.