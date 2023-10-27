Elon Musk's first year at Twitter "hugely damaging" amid concerns over harmful content

San Francisco, California - Elon Musk 's first year in charge of social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter , "couldn't have gone any worse" and has been "hugely damaging," industry experts have said.

October 27 marks the first anniversary of the billionaire's $44 billion takeover of the social media giant. © STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP

Since then, Musk has laid off more than half the company's staff and changed its name. He has also been embroiled in a string of controversies over content moderation, his belief in absolute free speech, and the reinstating of accounts that had been banned for breaching site rules on hate speech.

The platform has also been dogged by outage and performance issues and has come under scrutiny from regulators around the world over the site's problem with harmful content.

According to figures from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has surged on the platform since Musk's takeover.

Research from the group published in September showed that 86% of 300 hateful posts reported to X moderators were still online a week after they were flagged, despite some containing what the CCDH called content "glorifying antisemitism, anti-Black racism, neo-Nazism, white supremacy, and other racism."