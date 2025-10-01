Gaza aid flotilla illegally halted in international waters by armed Israeli forces

The largest effort yet to break Israel's illegal blockade of Gaza has been halted in what organizers described as an act of international piracy.

Crew members onboard a vessel sailing as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla prepare to be illegally boarded by Israeli forces. © via REUTERS

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprised of over 40 vessels carrying activists and politicians including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, was stopped by a large Israeli navy contingent less than 100 nautical miles from Gaza.

Live video feeds from the flotilla boats showed crews preparing to be boarded by Israeli forces and being ordered to put their hands up.

In communications with the Israeli navy, organizers had repeatedly refused to abandon their attempts to break the blockade, pointing out that it was a violation of international law to impede a humanitarian mission. Their status remains unknown.

It is the third – and by far the largest – international flotilla illegally stopped by Israel. In June and July, crews were abducted at gunpoint and detained, with Amazon Labor Union organizer Chris Smalls singled out for particularly violent treatment.

Spain and Italy, which both sent naval escorts, abandoned the ships on Wednesday, urging them instead to halt before entering Israel's unilaterally declared "exclusion zone" off Gaza.