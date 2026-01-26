University of Minnesota student groups call for expanded strike against ICE terror

Minneapolis, Minnesota - University of Minnesota student groups are calling for an expansion of last Friday's general strike as federal agents continue to terrorize their communities.

A crowd of protesters against ICE march through the streets of downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 25, 2026. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

"We witnessed a historic general strike on Friday in Minneapolis. Just yesterday, ICE killed yet another community member, Alex Pretti," the University of Minnesota's Somali Student Association, Liberian Student Association, Black Student Union, and Ethiopian Student Association said in a statement on social media.

"This ICE terror on our communities in Minneapolis must end. We will not back down."

Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was shot dead by US border patrol agents on Saturday while trying to aid a woman officers had shoved to the ground.

Earlier this month, an ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Good in her car in the same city.

The Trump administration has deployed thousands of federal agents to the Minnesota metropolis as part of its bid to escalate deportations and quell public dissent.

Minnesotans have refused to bow down amid the invasion. Last Friday, thousands participated in a large-scale labor stoppage endorsed by numerous unions and community groups, as solidarity actions took place around the country.

The student associations are now urging people in Minnesota and beyond to expand the general strike on January 30 and join a rally at 2 PM in downtown Minneapolis.